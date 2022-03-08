State education official running for Bismarck School Board

A North Dakota Department of Public Instruction official is seeking a seat on the Bismarck Public School Board.

Amanda J. Peterson, a Bismarck native and former public school English teacher, is DPI's director of educational improvement and support, a position serving the state’s most at-risk students and schools, according to her announcement.

Peterson, 39, is a 2000 Bismarck High graduate and has taught at her alma mater and at Shiloh Christian School. She and her husband, Erik, have three children attending Bismarck public schools.

“I believe in our public schools. My work in education locally and statewide has shown the importance of being involved, especially as our community must continue to hire and retain strong, effective educators and leaders to reach all students,” Peterson said. “With increased pressures and challenges facing public education, this is not a time to take a back seat.”

Incumbent Jon Lee, a Bismarck businessman, and businessman Nick Thueson also have launched school board campaigns. Three positions on the board are up for election June 14. Board members serve four-year terms.

