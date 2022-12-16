State board revokes license of Washburn teacher charged with sex crimes

A state education board has revoked the license of a Washburn teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student.

The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices board took the action against Joshua Eddy during a seven-minute meeting on Friday.

The board's minutes show members voted unanimously to send Eddy a settlement agreement to revoke his license. The revocation is permanent and consistent with past actions, said Becky Pitkin, the board’s executive director. The board could unrevoke Eddy's license if he's acquitted, she said.

Eddy, 32, is charged with luring a minor by computer, and three counts of corruption or solicitation of a minor, court records show. The most serious charge carries a possible 10-year prison term if he’s convicted.

The board is responsible for teacher licensing, education program approval, and professional development and practices. Educators, administrators and school board members comprise the 10-member board. They are appointed by the governor.

Authorities say they found on a 15-year-old girl’s cellphone a text message describing sex acts with Eddy, according to an affidavit. The document outlines three incidents of alleged sexual contact in November that were relayed to deputies by the girl. Eddy admitted to two incidents and denied one, according to the affidavit. The student told deputies the two had been communicating by text for more than a month.

Investigators said Eddy, who has taught at the school about 10 years, admitted his relationship with the girl had gone too far “and moved to a sexual relationship,” the document states.

Eddy is scheduled to enter pleas at a Jan. 18 court hearing. The defense attorney listed for him in court documents did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.