State Board of Higher Education selects Doug Jensen as next president of Bismarck State College

Jensen spoke extensively during campus forums and interviews about framing education as an investment, not as an expense.

“Sometimes we allow education to be defined as just a public expense. But really the value is, when you look at education and how it can be used as an economic investment,” Jensen said.

“Community colleges are well positioned to do that. When I look at a community college, I look at an inter-relationship between community development, workforce development and economic development. If we want to have strong communities, we need to have a strong workforce. If we want to have a strong workforce, we need to have a strong economy. And if we want to have strong economy, we need to have good communities where people want to live and raise their families. That is an economic investment. That is a value proposition that many individuals should be welcoming,” he said.

Personal and professional quality of life is what he is looking for at this stage of his career, which is part of the reason the smaller size of Bismarck appealed to him. He’s an outdoors person by nature, and is looking to explore North Dakota’s natural landscape. He plans to remain at BSC long term.