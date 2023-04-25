A citizen group that wants more details about the Bismarck Public School District's finances has successfully petitioned the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office for an audit.

Organizer Jan Wangler said the group has been rebuffed in its efforts to obtain financial data from the district -- the state's largest in terms of students -- and is frustrated with rising property taxes and what it perceives as the School Board's lack of attention to declining student proficiency.

"The education process is the most important part of this," she said, adding that group members want "more bang for our buck."

School Board President Jon Lee said student proficiency was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the district has sought to address that with federal COVID-19 aid.

"We're always focused on trying to improve student achievement -- that's the (main) goal with the board," he said.

It's unknown if the audit will cost taxpayers any additional money. It will be conducted in place of a regular audit required by law, but the scope and timeline of the review might differ from a regular audit.

Auditor's Office spokeswoman Emily Dalzell said officials "don't presently have a list of the concerns," but that "a team will be meeting with the petitioners to find out what their concerns are."

Petition approved

Under state law 4,600 petition signatures -- 35% of qualified voters in the school district -- were needed to prompt the audit. The Auditor's Office said it received more than 5,700 signatures. Social media posts promoting the petition have referenced "rising property taxes, lack of transparency, lack of staff support and lack of accountability."

“We appreciate citizens being involved in their government, and sharing their concerns with our office,” State Auditor Josh Gallion said in a statement. “We take every concern seriously and look forward to working with the Bismarck Public School District during the audit.”

Wangler said it took about six months to gather the signatures, and that it wasn't hard to find willing signers.

"Taxpayers spend an awful lot of money trying to provide good things for their kids, and they just want to get their money's worth," she said. She added, "This has nothing to do with teachers; this has more to do with processes and administration."

Bismarck Public Schools in a statement to the Tribune said it was aware of the audit petition and has been in contact with the State Auditor's Office.

"The district is subject to comprehensive yearly audits, which are conducted by an independent third party firm and reviewed by the North Dakota State auditor," said the statement provided by district spokesman Steve Koontz. "BPS looks forward to the state audit outcome and working with the state auditor. BPS staff have met with several community members over the course of the last two years regarding the North Dakota state funding formula, ESSER funds, and appropriation of BPS dollars."

ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which is federal money resulting from the coronavirus pandemic response.

Lee questions whether some petition signers were fully aware of what they were signing. He also said the School Board deals with policy and not day-to-day finances, and that it refers requests for financial information to district business officials. He said that while the board has oversight over the district, it's "unreasonable" to think board members who serve part time can immediately answer specific financial questions.

Wangler said residents have not received satisfactory answers even through open records requests.

"More like redacted answers, or partial, or none at all," she said.

Wangler said group members have been "shut down" at School Board meetings "because you're asking questions that they don't want you to know the answers to."

"So this is a way we can find out where those (taxpayer) dollars are being spent," she said.

State audit

The state audit will begin this fall, after the fiscal year ends on June 30, and will be led by a team from the State Auditor's Office's Fargo location. People who want to provide information for consideration during the audit can contact the office at ndsao@nd.gov or 701-328-2241. The audit is expected to be complete next March, according to Dalzell.

State law requires school districts across the state to be audited every two years. They have the option of having the State Auditor's Office do it, or hiring a private firm. BPS in recent years has used Brady Martz & Associates, and does yearly audits. BPS is up to date on its audits, according to Dalzell.

"The school district will pay for the (petitioned) audit, just like they would pay for their regular audit," Dalzell said. "The audit we are doing is not an extra audit. It will be their next scheduled audit. Our office will be conducting the BPS audit instead of a private firm."

The office's hourly billing rate averages $112 per hour, while the private sector averages $157 per hour, according to Dalzell.

"If issues are identified, during the audit, our team will spend time in that area to properly review concerns," she said, adding that "Until we develop the scope of the audit (by meeting with petitioners to find out what their concerns are) we will not know the approximate number of hours required to complete the audit."

"In a regularly scheduled audit, we evaluate what potential risks exist and our audit team reviews those potential risk areas," Dalzell said. "Because this was a petition audit, there are specific areas of concern that will be brought up to our audit team that the team will review."

Lee said that with the state stepping in to do the next audit, the district will have to add a year to its contract with Brady Martz so that taxpayers don't essentially get double-billed.

He said it's "in their right" for the citizen group to ask for a state audit, and that he's not opposed to one.

"It's not a bad thing, especially if it eases people's minds," he said.

BPS audited financial statements from previous years are available at www.bismarckschools.org/audits and https://www.nd.gov/auditor/school-districts.