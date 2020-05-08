Stanley business consultant appointed to State Board of Higher Education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Danita Bye to the State Board of Higher Education.

Bye, of Stanley, has been a business consultant since 1997 for small- to medium-size businesses in science, technology, engineering and manufacturing industries.

She previously worked as an investor and sales manager for Micro-Tech, a medical device manufacturer, and in sales and sales management for Xerox Corp., a global company best known for its paper printing products.

Bye will serve out the remainder of Dan Traynor's term, which runs until June 30, 2022. Traynor resigned from the board in January after the U.S. Senate confirmed him for a federal district judgeship in North Dakota.

Bye’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate, but she will begin serving on the board immediately.

“Danita’s passion for education, deep understanding of the business sector and thoughtful insights into the new generation of learners will help the State Board of Higher Education and all North Dakota campuses respond to the COVID-19 crisis and the unstoppable forces impacting higher education: economics, demographics, culture and technology,” Burgum said.