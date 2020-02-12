Spring enrollment at BSC up 5% over 2019

Spring semester enrollment at Bismarck State College is up 5% from spring 2019.

Full-time students are up 1% and part-time students are up 8%, the college announced Wednesday. Freshman students increased by 10%, and total credit hours went up 3%.

“We design our programs to ensure students can easily transfer on and meet workforce needs, which means students bring value to their employers from Day One," President Larry Skogen said. "Our numbers show that students understand that value.”

With 3,546 students, Bismarck State College is the third-largest of the 11 public institutions in the North Dakota University System.