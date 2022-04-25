Speaker named for education conference

Retired Air Force Gen. Craig McKinley will be the keynote speaker for the sixth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education.

The event is June 9 at Dickinson Middle School in Dickinson. It will bring together local and national leaders in education to share best practices and engage with educators, administrators, parents and students. It's free and open to the public.

McKinley, a command pilot with more than 4,000 hours of flight time, served as director of the Air National Guard before becoming chief of the National Guard Bureau. The four-star general retired in 2012 after 38 years in the Air Force. He will discuss how the essential skills for life and learning are critical for the success and well-being of every child.

To get more information, to register or to submit nominations for #InnovativeND education awards, go to 2022InnovativeEdSummit.eventbrite.com.

