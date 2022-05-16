Solen School among 3 getting $100K fitness centers

The Solen School in Sioux County is among three in North Dakota that will receive a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The $100,000 "Don't Quit!" centers were announced Monday by Gov. Doug Burgum and Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils. The other two centers are going to Jim Hill Middle School in Minot and the Rolla School in Rolette County.

“These three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world," Steinfeld said in a statement.

The foundation program has now gifted fitness centers to schools in 40 states, and it plans to reach all 50 states in coming years.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0