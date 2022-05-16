 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solen School among 3 getting $100K fitness centers

  • 0

The Solen School in Sioux County is among three in North Dakota that will receive a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The $100,000 "Don't Quit!" centers were announced Monday by Gov. Doug Burgum and Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils. The other two centers are going to Jim Hill Middle School in Minot and the Rolla School in Rolette County.

“These three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world," Steinfeld said in a statement.

The foundation program has now gifted fitness centers to schools in 40 states, and it plans to reach all 50 states in coming years.

Doug Burgum mug

Gov. Doug Burgum

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fossil of pregnant dinosaur extracted from Chilean glacier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News