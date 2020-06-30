Skogen named president emeritus of Bismarck State College

Larry Skogen talks about his time as president of Bismarck State College with a panoramic view of the Missouri River in the background at the National Energy Center of Excellence building. Skogen will retire as the sixth president on Tuesday after serving since 2007.

 Mike McCleary

The State Board of Higher Education voted unanimously Tuesday to name Larry Skogen president emeritus of Bismarck State College.

Skogen, who retired Tuesday, was granted the title for serving “with distinction” as BSC president since 2007.

The board’s policy says emeritus status can be granted to a president upon retirement based on significant contributions to the college, university system or state. The designation does not include compensation.

Chancellor Mark Hagerott said emeritus status is an important designation that not every president receives.

Skogen also served as interim chancellor from 2015-17 when the North Dakota University System was going through a transition.

Skogen, Jensen prepare to pass baton of Bismarck State College presidency

Board President Nick Hacker said the designation is “well deserved,” citing Skogen’s willingness to lead innovative programs and move Bismarck State College toward a polytechnic mission to assist with state workforce development efforts.

“You’ve been an exceptional advocate for Bismarck State College, as well as the North Dakota University System,” Hacker said.

Skogen, who attended Tuesday's meeting, said it's been "an honor" to serve BSC, the community and the state.

Doug Jensen, former president of Rock Valley College in Rockford, Ill., takes over as BSC president on Wednesday.

