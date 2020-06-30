Skogen, Jensen prepare to pass baton of Bismarck State College presidency

“The physical plant that we have, I'm hoping, coupled with the polytechnic concept, together is going to really position Bismarck State College well to serve the community and the state,” Skogen said.

He credited the Board of Higher Education and the Legislature with making the growth possible.

He commended the Board of Higher Education for its selection of his successor, and said Jensen is excited about the polytechnic mandate.

“We’ve set the table, and now it's up to Dr. Jensen with the BSC team to make it happen and expand on that and to build on it,” Skogen said. “I think in many ways, (Jensen) is going to be very much like me and that is trust your people, and stay out of their way. You know, you put good people in positions and let them do their job. It is with full confidence that I'm turning the reins over to Dr. Jensen.”

Jensen moved to Bismarck on June 15. He and Skogen have met multiple times in the past two weeks to talk about the history of the college, share documents and discuss strategies.

Jensen has made multiple educational leadership transitions in his career and knows how it goes from both sides of the table.