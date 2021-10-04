Shooting at Hettinger school injures student

Authorities are investigating a shooting at the Hettinger Public School on Monday that injured a student.

Emergency officials responded to the K-12 school at about 11:15 a.m. due what the Adams County Sheriff's Office called an "active shooter incident."

"The incident involved one student and no other students, faculty or staff were involved," said a statement from the sheriff's office. No other details were immediately provided.

The student was taken for emergency medical treatment. The student's status was not known, according to the sheriff's office.

Emergency lockdown procedures were implemented at the school during the incident, with all students, faculty and staff sheltering in place. There were no other injuries, and all students, faculty and staff were accounted for. Students were released to family members.

Officials with the Adams and Hettinger county sheriff's office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Hettinger Fire Department and West River Health Services Ambulance responded.

