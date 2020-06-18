Shiloh principal named finalist for state Board of Higher Education seat

A Bismarck school principal, a Grand Forks television producer and a Fargo attorney are finalists for a seat on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.
The seat is being vacated by former Microsoft executive Don Morton, who reaches his two-term limit on July 1.
A five-person nominating committee headed by State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Thursday chose Ian Grande, June Randall and Joseph Wetch Jr. as finalists for Morton's seat.
Ian Grande is principal of Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck. He was hired as an English teacher in 2018 and worked as a teacher and assistant principal this past school year.
June Randall produced and hosted the PBS television series "Indian Pride," and is the president and chief executive officer of Circle of Nations Publishing.
Joseph Wetch Jr. is an attorney at Serkland Law Firm, where he serves as vice president.
The nominating committee has forwarded the finalist recommendations to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointment. Burgum’s choice is subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate during the 2021 legislative session, but he or she will begin serving on the board July 1 when Morton's term expires.
The person who is chosen will serve until June 30, 2024, and will be eligible for reappointment to another four-year term. The board oversees the North Dakota University System, which includes six four-year universities and five two-year colleges.
Nine people applied for the position. Grande was the only Bismarck resident to apply.
