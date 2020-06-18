Shiloh principal named finalist for state Board of Higher Education seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck school principal, a Grand Forks television producer and a Fargo attorney are finalists for a seat on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.

The seat is being vacated by former Microsoft executive Don Morton, who reaches his two-term limit on July 1.

A five-person nominating committee headed by State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Thursday chose Ian Grande, June Randall and Joseph Wetch Jr. as finalists for Morton's seat.

Ian Grande is principal of Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck. He was hired as an English teacher in 2018 and worked as a teacher and assistant principal this past school year.

June Randall produced and hosted the PBS television series "Indian Pride," and is the president and chief executive officer of Circle of Nations Publishing.

Joseph Wetch Jr. is an attorney at Serkland Law Firm, where he serves as vice president.

The nominating committee has forwarded the finalist recommendations to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointment. Burgum’s choice is subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate during the 2021 legislative session, but he or she will begin serving on the board July 1 when Morton's term expires.