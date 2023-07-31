Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck will break ground Tuesday on a $15 million expansion project aimed at addressing growth in enrollment.

The nondenominational PreK-12 Christian school has seen nearly a 13% increase in enrollment over the past four years, to about 650 students, according to Marketing and Communications Coordinator Katie Kost.

The school plans a project that will include two classroom wings, a performing arts center, and an additional gymnasium with a fitness center.

The school has been using portable classrooms to help meet space needs, according to Kost. Superintendent Todd Benson said the growth in student numbers also has made it difficult for the school to accommodate everything from weekly chapel to gym class.

“This expansion project is about expanding our capacity to serve our community,” Benson said.

“From classrooms to dedicated performing arts spaces, our school is bursting at the seams.”

Phase 1 of the project includes new elementary classrooms and the performing arts center, at a total cost of $10 million.

The school has raised about $4.9 million in cash and pledges so far, and the immediate focus will be on classrooms so that the school isn’t forced to pause new enrollments.

“The increase in elementary enrollment means we are serving more young families and need more classrooms,” Benson said.

The plan is to complete at least one of the wings by the start of the 2024-25 school year, with the second wing and the performing arts center opening in the spring of 2025. The school could move up completion of the second classroom wing to August 2024 if the pace of fundraising allows, according to Kost.

The school needs an additional $2.5 million in donations to start work on the performing arts center. It will be named for the late Phyllis A. Peterson. Her husband, Mark Peterson, donated in honor of her lifelong commitment to fine arts education, Kost said.

Benson said that “Participation in performing arts has always been high at Shiloh — in fact more students participate in our fine arts programs than any other activity.”

The school needs to finish fundraising for Phase 1 of the project before it begins on Phase 2, the gym and fitness center, at a cost of $5 million, Kost said. The entire expansion project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2025.

Shiloh will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. More information on the project is at bit.ly/3q5sEGb.