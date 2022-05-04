Sheriff's office to host Flasher Vision Zero, D.A.R.E day

The event is a way to reinforce the safety curriculum taught to students during the school year, according to the sheriff's office. It will feature the Vision Zero rollover simulator, SWAT and patrol vehicles, drone demonstrations, simulated impaired-driving go-carts, K-9 demonstrations and mock traffic stops. The Flasher Fire Department, Flasher Ambulance and Sanford Airmed helicopter will offer students a chance to learn more about the role of first responders.