Schools can apply for fitness center

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has selected North Dakota for its 2022 DON’T QUIT! campaign, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday. 

The foundation will deliver a state-of-the-art fitness center to three elementary or middle schools in North Dakota. Nominations will be accepted until March 16. Applications are at http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/.

“The health and well-being of North Dakotans is a top priority of our administration,” Burgum said. “Getting kids interested in fitness and good nutrition at an early age will yield benefits well into the future."

