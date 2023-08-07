Two school supplies and school clothing events are scheduled in Bismarck-Mandan later this week.

Youthworks is hosting its “We’ve Got You Covered” school clothing event from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck High School.

The annual event provides back-to-school clothing at no cost to local middle school and high school youth and their families. Students will have access beginning at 5 p.m. and the general public at 6 p.m.

Youthworks partners with Plato's Closet and the school district on the event, and volunteers help with setup during the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way's Day of Caring.

This year’s event also will include additional youth service agencies and health care providers to help families with resources. More information is at www.facebook.com/youthworksnd.

The annual First Responder Back to School Drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the south Bismarck Walmart and the Mandan Walmart. Area first responders will be collecting school supplies, backpacks and new articles of clothing to distribute to students in need.

Participating agencies include North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Mandan and Lincoln police departments, the Morton and Burleigh county sheriff’s agencies, Bismarck Fire Department, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, North Dakota State Radio and North Dakota Parks and Recreation.