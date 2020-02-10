School board approves contracts to demolish houses for parking lot near Bismarck High School

The Bismarck School board on Monday approved two contract bids totaling more than $370,000 to create a parking lot for teachers at Bismarck High School.

The vote was unanimous and made with no discussion.

The district last fall purchased four houses directly west of Bismarck High School with the intent of demolishing them to convert the land into a parking lot for teachers. About 70 additional parking spaces will be created for the high school, which is chronically short on parking.

The four houses cost the district $515,000. The district attempted to sell the structures but was unable to find a buyer, according to Darin Scherr, business operations manager for Bismarck Public Schools.

The district received at least six bids for each contract. Weisz & Sons submitted the low bid of $88,600 to demolish the houses and Northwest Contracting submitted the low bid of $283,879 to construct the parking lot. The two companies were awarded the contracts.

The total cost of the project comes to $887,479, which includes $515,000 for the cost of the properties and $372,479 for the demolition and construction contracts. The money comes from the district's building fund, which is used to update and maintain school district property.