School accountability reports available from state

Updated school accountability reports that show performance information about North Dakota’s schools are available from the state Department of Public Instruction.
“North Dakotans provide billions of dollars for their local schools, and they deserve information about their investment,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said. “These accountability reports give our citizens and taxpayers an indication of how their schools are doing."
The updated accountability reports are based on data from the 2021-22 school year. Go to bit.ly/3dAGR7R and click on “Explore Public K-12,” followed by “Data for Specific District or School” to peruse data for individual districts or schools. Some data may not be available for privacy reasons if a grade or student group has fewer than 10 members.