Ribbon-cuttings set for new Bismarck schools

Bismarck Public Schools is holding ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week for two new elementary schools.
Elk Ridge Elementary is in northwest Bismarck and Silver Ranch Elementary is in the northeast part of the city. Both opened this school year.
It cost the school district about $36 million to build the schools to address rising enrollment. They bring the number of elementaries in the district to 18.
The ceremony for Silver Ranch is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school is at 4511 Silver Boulevard.
The ceremony for Elk Ridge is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The school is at 4401 Ivory Lane.
The public is welcome to attend. There will be a brief ceremony near the main entrance of each school, followed by an open house.