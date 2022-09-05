 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ribbon-cuttings set for new Bismarck schools

  • 0
BPSlogo2

Bismarck Public Schools is holding ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week for two new elementary schools.

Elk Ridge Elementary is in northwest Bismarck and Silver Ranch Elementary is in the northeast part of the city. Both opened this school year.

It cost the school district about $36 million to build the schools to address rising enrollment. They bring the number of elementaries in the district to 18.

The ceremony for Silver Ranch is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school is at 4511 Silver Boulevard.

The ceremony for Elk Ridge is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The school is at 4401 Ivory Lane.

The public is welcome to attend. There will be a brief ceremony near the main entrance of each school, followed by an open house.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fargo School Board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

Fargo School Board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city has reversed course on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings. The group decided to reconsider at a special meeting Thursday following complaints from conservative lawmakers and widespread bashing from citizens. Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, had voted last week to cancel a previous board edict to recite the pledge that passed a couple of months before the election. The new board said the oath did not align with the district’s diversity and inclusion code. All but one of the board members voted to reinstate the pledge, saying the controversy was a distraction to the district.

Noem releases social study standards burnishing US history

Noem releases social study standards burnishing US history

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools. They would present a mostly shining vision of America’s history after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from both conservatives and Native American educators. The Republican governor claims the new standards are free from “political agendas” and contain an increased focus on Native American history. The new standards emphasize the qualities of America’s founders. Noem selected the 15-member workgroup that crafted the proposal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News