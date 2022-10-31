 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration open for ND Cyber Madness tournament

Registration has opened for the second annual North Dakota Cyber Madness tournament.

Bismarck State College will host the event next Feb. 16-18. All North Dakota high schools are eligible to compete in the tournament that will feature a variety of cybersecurity challenges.

"The Cyber Madness tournament gives students an opportunity to put what they have learned to the test in a fun, competitive manner as they navigate real-world scenarios,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.

For more information or to register, go to https://www.edutech.nodak.edu/high-school-cyber-madness/.

Kirsten Baesler

Baesler
