Registration open for ND Cyber Madness tournament

Registration has opened for the second annual North Dakota Cyber Madness tournament.
Bismarck State College will host the event next Feb. 16-18. All North Dakota high schools are eligible to compete in the tournament that will feature a variety of cybersecurity challenges.
"The Cyber Madness tournament gives students an opportunity to put what they have learned to the test in a fun, competitive manner as they navigate real-world scenarios,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.
For more information or to register, go to https://www.edutech.nodak.edu/high-school-cyber-madness/.