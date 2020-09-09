Recent appointee abruptly resigns from North Dakota State Board of Higher Education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fargo attorney Joseph Wetch Jr. has resigned from the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education less than two months after being appointed.

Gov. Doug Burgum in July named Wetch, a Bismarck native, to serve a four-year term on the board, effective July 1. Wetch resigned Aug. 20, citing "unforseen circumstances" that made him unable to continue serving, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. Baesler heads a committee that reviews applications for the board and recommends potential appointments to the governor.

Wetch did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A university system spokeswoman also did not immediately respond.

Wetch had succeeded former board chairman and retired Microsoft Fargo site director Don Morton, who served a maximum eight years on the board. Eight people had applied for the seat.

Since 2001, Wetch has been vice president and a shareholder at Serkland Law Firm, with his practice focused on civil trial matters such as aviation law and commercial law. He served in the U.S. Army from 1987-95 in Colorado and Germany, as a sergeant and a licensed practical nurse.