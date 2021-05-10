Public schools in Bismarck-Mandan set free summer meal schedules

The public school systems in Bismarck and Mandan have released sites and schedules for free meals this summer.

The federal Agriculture Department has extended several coronavirus pandemic-related provisions into the 2021-22 school year, including free meals for all students until June 30, 2022.

In Bismarck, free hot meals will be served during the summer at various parks and schools, with all people 18 and younger being eligible. Locations, dates and times:

Grimsrud, Will-Moore, Liberty, Lincoln, Sunrise, Murphy, Solheim schools. Meals available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from June 7 through July 19. There will be no meal service on July 5.

Custer Park, JayCee, Sertoma, Wachter Wave Pool, Sons of Norway, and Hillside, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 7 through July 16. There will be no meal service on July 5.

Meals also will be served at all middle schools and high schools. Contact the Bismarck Public Schools Child Nutrition Program for details about those sites, at 701-323-4090.

For more information, go to www.bismarckschools.org and see the Child Nutrition page, which can be found under Departments and Programs.