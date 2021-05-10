Principals named for 2 new Bismarck elementary schools

Bismarck Public Schools has named the principals who will oversee two elementary schools being built in the northern part of the city.

Sunrise Elementary Principal Sarah Jordan has been named principal of the new northeast elementary school. Liberty Elementary Principal Alivia Wamboldt will head the new northwest elementary.

Both principals will continue at their current schools during the 2021-22 school year. The new schools are scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year.

