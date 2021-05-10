 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Principals named for 2 new Bismarck elementary schools
0 comments

Principals named for 2 new Bismarck elementary schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck Public Schools has named the principals who will oversee two elementary schools being built in the northern part of the city.

Sunrise Elementary Principal Sarah Jordan has been named principal of the new northeast elementary school. Liberty Elementary Principal Alivia Wamboldt will head the new northwest elementary.

Both principals will continue at their current schools during the 2021-22 school year. The new schools are scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dakota Pro Musica concert

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News