Popular Mandan band teacher retires after long career

“It really changed how I looked at music education, and how I learned what true difference it could make in the lives of young children. When I taught high school band, my goal was to have the best concerts, to have the best performances, to have the best festival ratings,” Warren said.

After she started teaching at the middle school, she realized how much joy music can bring to younger students who were experiencing music for the first time.

“To that individual student, to finally get a sound on that trumpet, to finally get that flute to sound like the flute, to get the saxophone to sound like an instrument and not a hurt animal -- those little things made it so much fun,” she said.

Warren said it’s been hard ending the school year without kids in the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic, “not because it’s my last year, but because it’s a year that ended without all of those (band concerts) happening.”

Though retired from Mandan Middle School, Warren’s passion for music isn’t going anywhere. She’s staying the area and will continue playing with the local community band. She has plans to teach a class at Bismarck State College in the fall and put on a clinic at an international band conference in Chicago in December.

“I’m going to stay in the band world, just not all day, every day,” Warren said.

