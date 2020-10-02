Plans for new elementary schools in Bismarck take shape; final district budget approved

Plans for the construction of two elementary schools in Bismarck are well underway, with an initial groundbreaking expected this fall.
“We want to get started, hopefully this winter, with concrete at the northwest site, and then on the northeast site in early spring,” District Business Manager Darin Scherr said. Bids are expected in early October for the initial dirt work.
The Bismarck School Board in May approved the construction of the schools to address rising enrollment and near-maximum building capacities in the district’s elementary schools north of Interstate 94. One will be in the Elk Ridge addition west of Horizon Middle School and the other in the Silver Ranch addition east of Sunrise Elementary.
Architect Lee Pierce of ICON Architectural Group presented an early footprint of the potential layout of the Elk Ridge site and updated the board on where the projects stand during a board meeting Monday night.
“We’re still very much in the schematic phase of this project,” Pierce said. “We’ve got a lot on paper and a long ways to go, but we’re ready to take that challenge on.”
ICON was hired in June, Pierce said, and work over the summer mostly consisted of meetings, tours and interviews with key stakeholders to understand what the district wanted out of the buildings. Architects toured the three most recently built elementary schools in Bismarck -- Sunrise in 2010, and Lincoln and Liberty in 2014 -- along with elementary schools in West Fargo to give designers a reference point, according to Scherr.
As the early floor plans get drawn up for the Elk Ridge site to the northwest, architects are considering many factors including feedback from teachers, security, kitchen and custodial staff, along with the district’s budget and design considerations such as sources of natural light, Pierce said.
An early challenge with the Elk Ridge site is that it drops 35 feet in elevation from corner to corner of the 12.3-acre property, Pierce said, adding that “although that’s great for drainage, (it’s) not the greatest to build on.”
The site is flanked by Tyler Parkway to the east, Irie Lane to the west and Prairie Hawk Drive to the north. Vehicle entrances to the property would have to come from Irie Lane or Prairie Hawk Drive due to a city ordinance that limits access from Tyler Parkway.
Total project costs in the preliminary budgets range between $14.5 million and $16.5 million for each school, according to Project Manager Brandon Sandberg of Northwest Contracting.
That range is higher than the initial estimate of $12 million to $14 million, as that was based on bids received to construct the buildings and didn’t factor in the cost of land, architectural and engineering services, and classroom furniture needed to fully finish the schools, according to Scherr.
“It’s all in; $14.5 to $16.5 million, that’s everything, soup to nuts,” Scherr said. “Basketballs, staplers, everything to get that building open on Day One.”
He said he will work with contractors on “value engineering” to attempt to reduce costs to a range of $13.5 million to $15.5 million.
To pay for the schools, the district will bond no more than $33 million against its 10-mill building fund property tax levy, which was already factored into the district's plans. The school board will pass a resolution to do so in October, Scherr said. It will have no effect on property taxes.
Any money left over will go to other building projects within the district, with an expansion at Lincoln Elementary and Legacy High School at the top of the list, Scherr said.
Budget approved
The school board on Monday also approved its final budget for the 2020-21 school year. The total number of mills levied will remain unchanged from the year prior at 107.19, so residents' property taxes to the school district will not increase unless their property values increased over the past year.
The budget was built on the assumption of a 4% increase in taxable valuation within the school district, a more than $19.5 million bump from last year’s total taxable valuation of $491.2 million. That 4% increase accounts for new businesses and other growth in the community such as the Costco Wholesale warehouse store that recently opened in north Bismarck.
The district expects to receive about $185 million in the 2020-21 school year, primarily from local, state and federal sources, and spend about $189 million. Those figures depend on a multitude of factors, so numbers likely will change. Last year's expenditures were about $5 million less than what was budgeted.
