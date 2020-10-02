Plans for new elementary schools in Bismarck take shape; final district budget approved

He said he will work with contractors on “value engineering” to attempt to reduce costs to a range of $13.5 million to $15.5 million.

To pay for the schools, the district will bond no more than $33 million against its 10-mill building fund property tax levy, which was already factored into the district's plans. The school board will pass a resolution to do so in October, Scherr said. It will have no effect on property taxes.

Any money left over will go to other building projects within the district, with an expansion at Lincoln Elementary and Legacy High School at the top of the list, Scherr said.

Budget approved

The school board on Monday also approved its final budget for the 2020-21 school year. The total number of mills levied will remain unchanged from the year prior at 107.19, so residents' property taxes to the school district will not increase unless their property values increased over the past year.

The budget was built on the assumption of a 4% increase in taxable valuation within the school district, a more than $19.5 million bump from last year’s total taxable valuation of $491.2 million. That 4% increase accounts for new businesses and other growth in the community such as the Costco Wholesale warehouse store that recently opened in north Bismarck.

The district expects to receive about $185 million in the 2020-21 school year, primarily from local, state and federal sources, and spend about $189 million. Those figures depend on a multitude of factors, so numbers likely will change. Last year's expenditures were about $5 million less than what was budgeted.

Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.