14 people apply for North Dakota Board of Higher Education seat

Fourteen people including four Bismarck residents have applied for a seat on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education that has been vacated by new federal judge Dan Traynor.
The person who is chosen will serve until June 30, 2022, when Traynor’s term ends, and will be eligible for reappointment to a full four-year term, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, who chairs the nominating committee. The board oversees the North Dakota University System, which includes six four-year universities and five two-year colleges.
Traynor was approved late last year to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the state of North Dakota. The Devils Lake attorney told Gov. Doug Burgum in his resignation letter in early January that continued service on the board would violate the code of conduct for federal judges.
You have free articles remaining.
The nominating committee will choose three finalists for the opening and forward its recommendations to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointment. The panel is scheduled to meet March 16.
“We have strong and qualified candidates from across North Dakota,” Baesler said.
The 14 candidates are:
- Gaylynn Becker, Bismarck, retired classroom teacher, principal, school counselor and assistant director at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction;
- Ian Grande, Bismarck, assistant principal and English teacher at Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck;
- Ellen Chaffee, Bismarck, governance consultant and former president of Mayville State and Valley City State universities;
- Michael R. Smith, Bismarck, retired college professor and school teacher, principal, coach and vocational trainer;
- Danita Bye, Stanley, business adviser to small- and medium-sized businesses in science, technology, engineering, manufacturing and medical device industries;
- Charles DeMakis, Minot, attorney and owner of DeMakis Law PLLC of Minot;
- Bruce Gjovig, Grand Forks, retired founder and chief executive officer of the Center for Innovation at the University of North Dakota;
- Perry Lubbers, Casselton, retired supply executive for Trail King Industries and the Bobcat Co.;
- Douglas Nordby, Watford City, optometrist and owner of Nordby Vision Center of Watford City;
- Taylor D. Olson, Williston, attorney, Furuseth, Olson and Evert PC of Williston;
- June “JuniKae” Randall, Grand Forks, television producer and founder/chief executive officer of Circle of Nations Publishing of Grand Forks;
- Cody Severson, Fargo, executive director of Community Uplift Program/Harbor Health Clinic of Fargo;
- Jonathan Sickler, Grand Forks, chief legal officer of Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services Inc. of Grand Forks, and;
- Joseph Wetch Jr., Fargo, partner and vice president of the Serkland Law Firm of Fargo.
The term of another board member, Don Morton, is ending June 30. Baesler said the process of recruiting his successor will begin a few days after the nominating panel picks the three potential successors to Traynor. Morton’s successor will be chosen for a four-year term.