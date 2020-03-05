14 people apply for North Dakota Board of Higher Education seat

Fourteen people including four Bismarck residents have applied for a seat on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education that has been vacated by new federal judge Dan Traynor.

The person who is chosen will serve until June 30, 2022, when Traynor’s term ends, and will be eligible for reappointment to a full four-year term, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, who chairs the nominating committee. The board oversees the North Dakota University System, which includes six four-year universities and five two-year colleges.

Traynor was approved late last year to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the state of North Dakota. The Devils Lake attorney told Gov. Doug Burgum in his resignation letter in early January that continued service on the board would violate the code of conduct for federal judges.

The nominating committee will choose three finalists for the opening and forward its recommendations to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointment. The panel is scheduled to meet March 16.