Parents ask Bismarck School Board to end masking, allow more input

Several parents and other residents on Monday asked the Bismarck School Board to stop requiring students to wear masks, but the district superintendent said employees need to have the chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 first.

Parents also told the board members that they wanted a "seat at the table."

Nancy Jackson, who has three children in the district, asked the board to end the masking policy that's been in place the entire academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We feel it is our duty, not the school's nor the Department of Health's decision, to make medical decisions for our children," she said.

Travis Jensen, a father of two students, told the board he felt that parents don't have enough of a say in district operations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We elect you to represent us," he said.

He told the Tribune that he sees a parent advisory board as a solution, which he brought to the school board at its last meeting.

Board Member Donnell Preskey Hushka during Monday's meeting said in response to Jensen's comments from March that "The parents might not have a seat at the table, but they know how to get input to us."