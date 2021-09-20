Parents ask Bismarck Board of Health for school mask mandate

A group of Bismarck parents, students and residents has asked the City Board of Health to institute a mask mandate in schools and on school buses, citing rising COVID-19 cases among area children.
BPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School sent a letter signed by more than 60 people to the board Sunday asking for it to put a mandate in place. The Board of Health, which is made up of the city commissioners, recommended a citywide mask mandate last year, which the commission later approved. That mandate is no longer in effect.
The group wrote that it has asked the school board to adopt COVID-19 mitigation policies consistent with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics but was told that COVID-19 policies are a community matter.
The district does not have a mask mandate in place this school year, though local public health officials urged BPS to do so given higher case numbers, a low COVID-19 vaccination rate in adolescents and the fact that children under 12 cannot be vaccinated yet. The district also is not requiring close contacts identified by schools to stay home.
Superintendent Jason Hornbacher told the Tribune, "Bismarck Public Schools respects the parent group's right to reach out to the Bismarck Public Health Board with their concerns."
Commissioner Nancy Guy, who holds the city's public health portfolio, said she decided after receiving the letter that the Board of Health should convene "to clear up any confusion over the School Board's authority to require masks" and other pandemic mitigation measures in schools. A meeting time and date has not yet been determined.
The parent and community group has existed since last fall and has about 250 members, member Karen Dunlap said. It was quiet last year because the school district had a mask mandate in place. Dunlap said that with the presence of the highly contagious delta variant and the lack of a mandate, members have been advocating for mitigation measures.
Dunlap also said she took issue with a remark made by board President Jon Lee during a Sept. 13 school board meeting. Lee said the efficacy of just masking school children was in question and compared the percentage of Bismarck elementary students who had COVID-19 to those in Fargo, which has a mask mandate. About 0.69% of Bismarck elementary students were positive, compared to 0.75% of Fargo's.
Dunlap said those numbers are misleading because from August to mid-September, Burleigh County had a higher number of cases per 100,000 children than Cass County based on state data.
As of Thursday, Bismarck had 53 elementary students and 117 secondary students with COVID-19. The district has about 13,500 students enrolled. As of Friday, Fargo had 45 elementary and 27 secondary students positive out of 11,200 children.
Masking on buses is another issue for the parent group, Dunlap said. BPS's reentry plan says that masks are recommended, not required on buses, but according to a CDC order, they are required.
"Not only are they not taking steps they should do, they're defying an order from the CDC," Dunlap said.
Hornbacher in late August said the district was "doing its due diligence" on researching the matter.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.