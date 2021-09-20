Parents ask Bismarck Board of Health for school mask mandate

Commissioner Nancy Guy, who holds the city's public health portfolio, said she decided after receiving the letter that the Board of Health should convene "to clear up any confusion over the School Board's authority to require masks" and other pandemic mitigation measures in schools. A meeting time and date has not yet been determined.

The parent and community group has existed since last fall and has about 250 members, member Karen Dunlap said. It was quiet last year because the school district had a mask mandate in place. Dunlap said that with the presence of the highly contagious delta variant and the lack of a mandate, members have been advocating for mitigation measures.

Dunlap also said she took issue with a remark made by board President Jon Lee during a Sept. 13 school board meeting. Lee said the efficacy of just masking school children was in question and compared the percentage of Bismarck elementary students who had COVID-19 to those in Fargo, which has a mask mandate. About 0.69% of Bismarck elementary students were positive, compared to 0.75% of Fargo's.

Dunlap said those numbers are misleading because from August to mid-September, Burleigh County had a higher number of cases per 100,000 children than Cass County based on state data.