Pandemic burnout could impact North Dakota school boards

A number of local school board members in North Dakota are not planning to seek reelection because of burnout tied to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the executive director of the North Dakota School Boards Association.

Those board members are tired of the controversies surrounding COVID-19 protocols, Alexis Baxley told Prairie Public. That mirrors a national trend.

"They've been asked to do a lot in the past 18 months," Baxley said. "No matter which decisions they've made, the criticisms and the controversies surrounding those decisions is never-ending. So a lot of them are pivoting, and dedicating their time back to their families or other issues."

School boards are used to debates and controversial issues, whether it be school consolidations, sports cooperatives or other initiatives, according to Baxley.

"But the conflict and the controversy has been at an incredibly heightened level since COVID came on the horizon," she said. "It has not let up."