Oil prices during pandemic lead to end of Saudi, BSC partnership

Falling oil prices during the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to the program through which Bismarck State College provided energy education to Saudi Arabian men, but college officials say they're forming a new plan to continue educational efforts in that country.

BSC in 2018 entered into a partnership with Saudi Arabia to provide training and curriculum at the National Power Academy in Damman. The academy is managed by a coalition made up of the Saudi government and companies with a presence in the kingdom, including General Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric and oil giant Saudi Aramco. When energy prices dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, “the partners chose to no longer fund BSC’s portion of the initiative,” said Rebecca Collins, BSC vice president and chief financial officer.

The agreement ended Sept. 30, 2020. The last group of students finished their terms on Sept. 15. The college had been notified of the termination on June 2, which complied with a three-month notice requirement in the 2018 contract.

“We were not surprised by the discontinuation of the contract based on the low oil prices that occurred within the kingdom due to the pandemic,” Collins said.

