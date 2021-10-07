Officials confirm Hettinger student's death after self-inflicted gunshot

Officials in Hettinger have confirmed that the high school student who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a classroom earlier this week has died.

Adams County State’s Attorney Aaron Roseland, who also acts as spokesman for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday that the student had died. He did not say when. The boy was in the public K-12 school’s senior class, school officials said.

“We’re just working our way through and trying to heal at this point,” Roseland said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The teen fired a single shot from a handgun Monday after stepping into a classroom where a presentation was being given to students of mixed grades. No other students or staff were threatened or harmed, Roseland said.

The Adams and Hettinger county sheriff's offices, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Hettinger Fire Department and West River Health Services Ambulance all responded to the scene Monday. Students, faculty and staff sheltered in place during an emergency lockdown. All students were accounted for and released to family members.

The school canceled all Tuesday classes and sports activities. Counseling services were offered that day at Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home's Centennial Chapel in Hettinger.

School was in session Wednesday and Thursday for all students who felt comfortable attending. Counseling services were available both days. The school has an enrollment of 265 students this year, according to state Department of Public Instruction data.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.