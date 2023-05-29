Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Work has begun on a nearly $8 million upgrade to the public school in Washburn.

The initial building was constructed in 1928, and several additions have been added to the campus through the years. School district officials last year decided it was time to add space and renovate, to modernize the facility. They brought the idea to voters, who last December approved a $7.9 million bond issue, with 67% in favor.

Officials with the school, Consolidated Construction Co. and the EngTech consulting company held a groundbreaking ceremony last week.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Washburn school and community,” said Cassidy Hartman, director of business development for Consolidated Construction. “This project has been carefully thought out by the building committee, school board, administration and staff, so breaking ground is a huge win for the district.”

There will be more than 30,000 square feet of renovation to the existing building and about 3,800 square feet of new space. The project will include two new classrooms, relocated administrative offices to make them more centralized and secure, a new cafeteria and commons space to serve more students at once, gym renovations and a relocation of the fitness center to the front of the building for better access.

“Overall, these improvements will help the school have a better flow of operations for students and staff as well as provide more space for the future generations," Superintendent Dr. Penny Veit-Hetletved said. "We have designed an optimal learning environment that will meet our growing and varying need for strategies while meeting students where they are to get them to the ultimate finish line."

Construction is scheduled to be complete in August 2024. The school has about 350 students in grades K-12.