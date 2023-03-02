North Dakota's Gateway to Science is opening this weekend in its new home west of the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck overlooking the Missouri River valley.

The $26 million facility at 1600 Canary Ave. is a 43,000 square-foot building that includes an interactive gallery, education wing with a lab, outdoor learning areas, conference room and innovation space. It has 13,700 square feet of exhibit gallery space -- 5 ½ times more room for exhibits than the current gallery.

“In the pursuit of this project, we faced many challenges, including two economic downturns, the pandemic, supply chain shortages, and unprecedented inflation," Executive Director Beth Demke said. “Not every portion of the project is complete yet, but it’s done enough so Gateway to Science can get back to serving the children and families in our community and state.”

The nonprofit aims to bolster science education for students. It has been housed at the Frances Leah High Prairie Arts & Science Center in Bismarck.

The 2021 Legislature approved a $13.5 million grant for the new Bismarck facility, along with a $5.9 million grant for the Magic City Discovery Center in Minot.

A ribbon-cutting for the Bismarck science center is scheduled Friday. It will be open to members on Saturday. It will open to the public beginning Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

“We know everyone is anxious to explore the new galleries. We ask for your patience if there is a line to check in, or if an exhibit you want to try is being used by others," Demke said. "We’ve been looking forward to the first day of our new regular schedule and new exhibits for a long time, so we certainly understand the anticipation in the community!”

More information including daily admission prices and business hours can be found on the center's website, at https://gatewaytoscience.org/.