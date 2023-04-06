The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education recently banned the social media site TikTok on all North Dakota University System-owned devices and blocked access to the site on all system networks.

The March 30 vote was 7-1, with board student member Sadie Hanson casting the lone no vote. Hanson did not cite a specific reason but said during discussion before the vote that "students will find ways to use the app" even if it's banned from network systems.

The ban will begin July 1 and affect all 11 of the state's public higher education institutions, including Bismarck State College. People still will be able to access TikTok through cellular data networks or off campus. The university system serves more than 55,000 students.

TikTok, a short-form video hosting service owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has been subject to scrutiny from lawmakers and officials. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in December signed an executive order to ban TikTok from state-owned devices, citing growing national security concerns. Several other Republican governors have done the same.

The Higher Ed board cited cybersecurity risks and data collection from users as reasons for banning TikTok.

"It's not what we know, it's what we don't know,” said Doug Jensen, president of BSC, which does not have an official TikTok account but advertises on the platform. “We're just starting to understand this, but I think maybe we understand 10-20% of the impact, and 80% of the impact is unknown.”

BSC staff is working to determine how the ban will affect the college, according to spokeswoman Juanita Lee.

TikTok has said it is disappointed with state agencies and universities that are imposing policies "based on unfounded, politically charged falsehoods."