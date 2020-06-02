North Dakota University System chancellor remains hopeful for research funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott is still hoping a portion of the earnings from the state’s Legacy Fund can be set aside for research.

That proposal was first floated in the 2019 legislative session.

"If there ever was an argument for the need to diversify our wonderful North Dakota workforce, highly intelligent and adaptable, into new fields, advanced technology and whatnot, I would say the evidence is even more compelling," Hagerott told Prairie Public radio.

Hagerott said he’s keenly aware that this comes at a time when downturns in the oil and agriculture economies, due to outside forces such as the pandemic, could mean more belt-tightening at the state level. But he said this is a great time to look at economic diversification.

"How we diversify the economy is new inventions," Hagerott said. "We're not going to discover a diamond mine in North Dakota. We have to diversify into new areas, and research is crucial."

Hagerott said in the US, there is becoming an over-concentration of research and development into big cities and big universities.