North Dakota Student Association pushing for Indigenous Peoples Day

A group representing North Dakota college students is asking the state Board of Higher Education to designate the first Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day and make it a day off.

University System Vice Chancellor Lisa Johnson recently told the board’s Academic and Student Affairs Committee that the issue was first brought up in 2021, because the North Dakota Student Association felt there was a long time between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

Johnson said the matter was discussed at the Academic Affairs Council, as well as with the Council of College Faculty, Prairie Public reported.

"The faculty also agreed there was a long stretch in October, and they were supportive of a break in October," Johnson said. "Their counterproposal was the third Monday in October."

Johnson said that would fit perfectly between the first and second eight weeks of the semester.

"It would be a more seamless break," she said.

Indigenous Peoples Day is a holiday celebrating the original inhabitants of North America, observed instead of Columbus Day in some U.S. localities. It's usually held on the second Monday of October, coinciding with the federal Columbus Day holiday.

The students think a break in October would help their mental health, according to Johnson. There will be further discussion with the North Dakota Student Association before the matter is brought to the full Higher Ed Board, she said.

