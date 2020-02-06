North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler seeking reelection

North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler is seeking a third four-year term.

She confirmed her plans for reelection to the Tribune on Thursday.

"I really enjoy the work that I do," Baesler said. "I'm very excited about the team that I've built over the last 7½ years in office, and I'm eager to continue doing the work for our 110,000 students and their families in the state."

Prior to her first election in 2012, Baesler had a 24-year career with Bismarck Public Schools, including positions as a classroom teacher and a vice principal. She sat on the Mandan School Board from 2004 to 2012 and was its president for seven years.

The state superintendent is a nonpartisan official, but North Dakota's Republican and Democratic-NPL parties issue letters of support for candidates.

Baesler in 2016 sought and received the Republican Party's letter of support over Joe Chiang, a teacher at Four Winds Community High School in Fort Totten. She went on to defeat Chiang, who went unendorsed, with about 75% of the 2016 general election vote.

Baesler said it's important to ensure the office serves all students in North Dakota "regardless of the parties or affiliation of their parents."