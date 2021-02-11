North Dakota Senate OKs new State Board of Higher Education members

North Dakota's Senate on Thursday confirmed two people whom Gov. Doug Burgum appointed to the State Board of Higher Education.

No discussion preceded the votes on former Bismarck mayor John Warford and Stanley business consultant Danita Bye.

The Senate unanimously approved Warford, whom Burgum picked in December to replace Fargo attorney Joseph Wetch Jr. Wetch abruptly resigned in August less than two months after being appointed, citing "unforeseen circumstances" without elaborating. The term ends in June 2024.

Warford founded Warford Orthodontics in 1973 and served as mayor of the capital city from 2002-14. He then served as dean of the Gary Tharaldson School of Business at the University of Mary from 2014-17.

The Senate approved Bye on a 43-4 vote. Burgum named Bye in May to replace Dan Traynor, who accepted a federal judgeship. Her terms ends in June 2022.

Bye has been a business consultant since 1997 for small- to medium-size businesses in science, technology, engineering and manufacturing industries. She previously worked as an investor and sales manager for Micro-Tech, a medical device manufacturer, and in sales and sales management for Xerox Corp., a global company best known for its paper printing products.

The 10-member Board of Higher Education oversees North Dakota's 11 public colleges and universities. It has eight voting members.

