North Dakota Senate blesses Ten Commandments bill

A federal judge in 1980 overturned a 1927 North Dakota law that required the Ten Commandments be posted in classrooms. The current bill doesn't require posting, it only authorizes.

Sen. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, a retired special education/elementary school teacher, called the bill unconstitutional and said children's religious training is the responsibility of families.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, a retired school counselor, said he'd recommend the words "if you dare" be added to the bill's language.

"What attorney at a school district is going to say, 'Yeah, go ahead,' because you will be sued no matter what it says here about immunity. You will be in federal court. You will lose," Holmberg said.

He also said the Ten Commandments came down at the junior high school where he taught in 1980, "and I'll tell you this, those eighth-graders were just as squirrelly after the Ten Commandments were removed than they were before."

Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, who is an attorney, said the Ten Commandments issue is a "murky" question based on previous court rulings, and "you have to analyze the specific Ten Commandment statue or plaque or placard in the context of does it have a valid secular purpose?"