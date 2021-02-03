North Dakota Senate blesses Ten Commandments bill

Schools would be permitted to post the Ten Commandments under a bill that sailed through the North Dakota Senate on Wednesday but also encountered questions of constitutionality.
Senate Bill 2308 was approved 34-13. Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, brought the bill, which would allow schools to post the Ten Commandments, permit students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and provide immunity from legal liability to school officials for either action.
Myrdal, who is a former school board member, said the bill would help to remedy society's ills.
"I'm here today bringing this forward because I'm sick and tired of us putting Band-Aids on all the things that we see in society that is so scary," Myrdal told the Senate, calling the bill "a local control" issue. She also said "no religion is offended by the Ten Commandments," and she encouraged fellow senators "not to be offended."
"What offends you more: Thou shalt not kill, or murder?" Myrdal said.
Bipartisan bill opponents cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings striking down the posting of the Ten Commandments in schools, including a 1980 ruling that found unconstitutional a Kentucky law requiring the posting of the commandments in school classrooms.
A federal judge in 1980 overturned a 1927 North Dakota law that required the Ten Commandments be posted in classrooms. The current bill doesn't require posting, it only authorizes.
Sen. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, a retired special education/elementary school teacher, called the bill unconstitutional and said children's religious training is the responsibility of families.
Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, a retired school counselor, said he'd recommend the words "if you dare" be added to the bill's language.
"What attorney at a school district is going to say, 'Yeah, go ahead,' because you will be sued no matter what it says here about immunity. You will be in federal court. You will lose," Holmberg said.
He also said the Ten Commandments came down at the junior high school where he taught in 1980, "and I'll tell you this, those eighth-graders were just as squirrelly after the Ten Commandments were removed than they were before."
Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, who is an attorney, said the Ten Commandments issue is a "murky" question based on previous court rulings, and "you have to analyze the specific Ten Commandment statue or plaque or placard in the context of does it have a valid secular purpose?"
Myrdal said, "Yes, we should dare."
"We should dare, and yes, it is murky waters, but so is the state of our society, even murkier, and I would dare to challenge that to litigate this would be a lot less cost than what we're going to keep gaining costs in our funding the ills of society from this body," she told the Senate.
The 2001 Legislature passed a law requiring school boards to develop policies "for the proper display of any religious objects or documents." The law is still on the books.
The bill now goes to the House.
