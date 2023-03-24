A tech-minded change to North Dakota's K-12 curriculum will oblige students to take courses in computer science and cybersecurity.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1398 on Friday, creating a requirement for elementary, middle school and high schools to teach computer science and cybersecurity classes. Burgum, a former tech executive, said it's critical that school children learn how to manage technology before they enter the workforce as adults.

"Employers look for students who have the skills to take on tech challenges and cyberattacks, and complete daily tasks using technology devices," Burgum said in a statement.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said the bill's passage makes North Dakota the first state in the nation to approve legislation requiring cybersecurity education. She said the new education standards are the "culmination of years of work by stakeholders from all sectors."

“Our vision is to integrate and underscore the importance of computer science and cybersecurity instruction into the classes our students take as they move through our K-12 system,” Baesler said in a statement. “Under this bill, the information and knowledge our students need will be part of every grade level, which is appropriate when you consider the role that technology plays in our everyday lives.”

The bill was sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, and won overwhelming approval in the Legislature.