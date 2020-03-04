North Dakota schools superintendent to undergo alcohol treatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Baelser also is seeking reelection this year. Her statement indicated she plans to continue her run.

"While I take this time to prioritize my health and well-being, I will recommit myself with even greater intention and focus toward serving North Dakota’s students and their families with passion and dedication," she said, later adding that she will work to "earn back your trust."

Baesler was first elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016. She has said she plans to seek the Republican Party's letter of support in her bid for a third term. The state superintendent is a nonpartisan official, but political parties issues letters of support for candidates. North Dakota Republicans will gather March 27-29 in Bismarck for their state convention, when they will endorse candidates for state and congressional offices.

Baesler's arrest was not her first brush with law enforcement while in public office. She was arrested in 2015 after a domestic assault incident at her home in Mandan. She was accused of simple assault, a charge that was later dropped.