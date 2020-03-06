4 North Dakota schools apply for 4-day weeks

Four North Dakota schools have applied to transition to a four-day week in the 2020-21 school year.

School districts had a March 1 deadline to submit applications to North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction outlining their plans and evidence to restructure their school week from five days to four.

Twelve schools in North Dakota are on four-day weeks for at least part of the current school year, up from six last year. All but one of those are public schools. School districts already operating on four-day weeks have until July 1 to apply for an initial one-year extension or an additional five-year extension.

The four applications to transition during the 2020-21 school year are from:

Hillcrest Seventh-Day Adventist Elementary, Jamestown

White Shield School District, Roseglen

Eight Mile School District, Trenton

Mandaree School District, Mandaree

The latter three are public K-12 schools, each one building.