North Dakota School for the Deaf leader retiring

The superintendent of the North Dakota School for the Deaf Resource Center is retiring at the end of June.

Connie Hovendick has been the chief administrator of the Devils Lake school since August 2014. Before that she worked as a special education administrator and teacher in northeastern North Dakota.

The School for the Deaf provides a comprehensive academic program for deaf or hard-of-hearing students from preschool through grade 8. Students in grades 9-12 attend Devils Lake High School with support from interpreters and teachers of the deaf.

“It is just so rewarding to work with the families and the clients that I work with. Our staff is exceptional. It’s been an honor to work with them,” Hovendick said in a statement. “It’s something different every day. It’s just been enjoyable.”

The state Department of Public Instruction is advertising for Hovendick’s successor. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler hires and supervises the top administrators for the School for the Deaf and the North Dakota Vision Services/School for the Blind in Grand Forks.

“Dr. Hovendick has done an exemplary job serving North Dakotans who are deaf and hard of hearing,” Baesler said in a statement. “The school provides services to children and adults across the state. It operates a network of regional offices. It collaborates with public and private entities to provide services. It is an outstanding example of a state agency that does its best to serve the public.”

