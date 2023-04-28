A proposal to provide free school meals to low-income K-12 students took the long road through the North Dakota Legislature, but the program won approval from lawmakers with the clock running out on their biennial session.

Both chambers of the Legislature voted by wide margins Friday to pass Senate Bill 2284, a broad school funding proposal that contains $6 million to cover meal costs for students from low-income families over the next two-year budget cycle.

The bill now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, whose spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A federal program already provides free meals to students from families making below 130% of the federal poverty level, so the state allocation would cover kids with family incomes between 130-200% of the poverty level.

That means families of four with incomes at or below $60,000 would qualify for the free lunch program in North Dakota, according to current poverty level income figures.

Last month, the Republican-led Senate killed a bill containing the free lunch funding by a one-vote margin. The GOP-run House, which had previously passed the lunch funding, then resurrected the $6 million appropriation by inserting it into Senate Bill 2284.

Several senators spoke against the lunch funding Friday, arguing that the issue of paying for low-income students’ meals had been twisted out of proportion by the news media.

Sen. Judy Estenson, R-Warwick, said House members who amended the lunch funding into a larger bill were forcing the Senate to “swallow a bitter pill that we’ve taken a lot of heat for.”

The bill received no vocal resistance in the House on Friday, where representatives did not debate the lunch funding or any other piece of the proposal.

Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, a Fargo Democrat who sponsored the original lunch funding bill, told Forum News Service she is relieved that the $6 million appropriation made it through the Legislature, adding that she was stunned and saddened by the Republican pushback on the proposal.

Well-fed kids will learn better in school, and the state should pick up the tab for students’ meals as it does for other materials like desks and books, Hager said.

Nick Archuleta, president of teachers' union North Dakota United, said he's very happy with the Legislature's decision, noting that attendance at school is compulsory and children shouldn't be charged for lunch.

Hager and Archuleta said they hope to see the program expand in future years.

Burgum signed a separate bill earlier this month that prohibits K-12 schools from denying meals provided through federal breakfast and lunch programs to students with unpaid meal balances.

That bill also bars “lunch shaming” by forbidding schools from publicly identifying or punishing students who fail to pay meal debt.