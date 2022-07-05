North Dakota Indian Education Summit set this week

A conference in Bismarck this week will focus on ways to integrate instruction about North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes into the curriculum of the state’s K-12 schools.

The eighth annual North Dakota Indian Education Summit is Thursday and Friday at the North Dakota Capitol and the neighboring Heritage Center. About 250 have registered, a record, according to Lucy Fredericks, director of American Indian and multicultural education for the state Department of Public Instruction.

There will be dozens of breakout sessions, exhibitors and vendors. Several of the instructional sessions will concentrate on ways to blend Native American history, culture and traditions into the K-12 curricula of North Dakota’s schools. A bill approved by the North Dakota Legislature last year requires schools to include Native American tribal history in elementary, middle school and high school instruction.

“Our public education system has a great responsibility to help all of our students learn about the richly diverse history and experiences that exist in North Dakota. As a result, we will better understand each other and grow stronger,” State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.

