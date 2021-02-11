North Dakota House passes bill seen as targeting transgender student athletes

"I'm the proud father of two lovely young ladies and I want every opportunity for them amongst their peers to learn, play, compete, associate, grow and succeed," Louser said.

He criticized "baseless personal attacks that go unchecked," often against Republicans in public policy debates such as the one surrounding the bill.

"When voting yes brings the expected criticism, I say bring it on. Let it make you stronger in your convictions," said Louser, the assistant majority leader of the House.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill's main sponsor said "it's kind of concerning when we no longer can use common sense and we no longer know what the definition of terms mean."

"Some have said, 'Oh, this bill just doesn't follow the science.' We've got science going back probably well before United States that backs this. This isn't new science. Men and women just didn't cease to exist. They've existed for a long time, and we've been able to recognize the differences," Koppelman said.

House Minority Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said the bill would put discrimination in state law, open the state up to lawsuits and hurt LGBTQ kids already at high risk for bullying and suicide.

"Let's move forward, let's defeat this bill and take care of the kids of our state," he said.