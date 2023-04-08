A bill to prevent schools from withholding meals to K-12 students with lunch debts is set to become law in North Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday signed House Bill 1494, which supporters say will curb “lunch shaming” of school children. The House of Representatives and Senate passed the proposal nearly unanimously. The legislation will go into effect on Aug. 1.

The bipartisan bill sponsored by Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, prohibits K-12 schools from denying meals provided through federal breakfast and lunch programs to students with unpaid meal balances.

The legislation also forbids schools from:

Publicly identifying students who fail to pay meal debt or who receive free or reduced-price lunches.

Blocking students’ participation in school activities, field trips, sports or graduation ceremonies due to unpaid meal balances.

Requiring students to perform work, such as cleaning duties, to make up for meal debt.

Schools still may contact parents by phone or mail about their children's lunch debt.

Ista previously said his bill aims to protect children from “harmful stigmatization if they cannot afford a school meal.” A federal program provides free and reduced-priced meals to certain low-income students, but Ista said families that don’t qualify may still struggle to pay for their children’s lunches.

The proposal garnered support from a handful of education and social service organizations, including teachers’ union North Dakota United.

Lawmakers still are considering a separate proposal to provide free school lunches to low-income students. The Senate previously rejected the legislation, but the House has revived it through as an amendment to a school funding bill.