North Dakota GOP supports Baesler for superintendent

Baesler has been more publicly visible amid the closure last spring of North Dakota’s K-12 schools due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic. She has helped coordinate the state’s response and guidance for schools as they prepare to reopen in the fall.

Baesler said she was grateful for the support and thankful to the party and those who voted for her in the primary. The state is going through “extraordinary times,” Baesler said, adding that the Department of Public Instruction’s focus needs to be on providing quality education for students while keeping them, teachers and the community safe.

“It’s better with us all working together,” she said.

Dick said he found it interesting that the vote was taken at all. The party’s support is usually decided by hundreds of people at the state convention but was done Saturday by a much smaller committee, which “can make a difference,” he said.

“I’m going to a vote of the people,” Dick said. “The people of North Dakota are going to decide who should lead DPI and who would set the best example for the students.”

Party leaders decided to delay the superintendent decision in March following Baesler’s Feb. 26 DUI arrest, which Berg said was a factor.