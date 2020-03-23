North Dakota GOP leaders to support state superintendent candidate after June primary

She has challengers for the GOP support: unsuccessful independent 2018 U.S. House candidate Charles Tuttle and Underwood School District Superintendent/Activities Director Brandt J. Dick.

Baesler and Dick already have filed for the June 9 primary ballot. The filing deadline is April 6. No candidate has announced intentions to seek the Democratic-NPL Party's letter of support for the job. Only two candidates will emerge from the primary for the Nov. 3 general election.

The GOP State Committee reaffirmed the motion passed 10-2 on March 4 by the party's Executive Committee to issue the letter of support in June. Berg has said the motion was related to "uncertainty" in the race, and he previously indicated that Baesler's arrest was a factor.

One political observer has said the party's move to delay the letter of support is "an interesting internal politics question" and indicates the party is "reassessing" after Baesler's DUI arrest.