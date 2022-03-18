North Dakota community colleges formalize pact with Western Governors University

Western Governors University and the five community colleges within the North Dakota University System have finalized a partnership, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday.

Students graduating from Bismarck State College, Dakota College at Bottineau, Lake Region State College in Devils Lake, North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and Williston State College will be able to seamlessly transfer their credits to WGU and earn a degree from the online nonprofit. They'll also be eligible to apply for scholarships.

“The partnership provides students with additional opportunities beyond the more than 300 online graduate and undergraduate degree programs currently offered by the institutions of the North Dakota University System,” Chancellor Mark Hagerott said.

Burgum first announced the pact during his State of the State address in February, touting it as a way to help meet workforce challenges.

“To be successful, we must be better at aligning our degree offerings with the needs of North Dakota businesses," Burgum said in a statement Thursday. "This new partnership with Western Governors University will provide North Dakotans with seamless access to one of the nation's most innovative higher education institutions."

WGU was established in 1997 by 19 governors and now serves more than 131,000 students nationwide.

For more information on the partnership between WGU and North Dakota community colleges, go to www.wgu.edu/ndcc.

